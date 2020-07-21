Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Heat Biologics, off about 14.9% and shares of VBI Vaccines off about 13.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Acadia Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 18.8% and Dynavax Technologies, trading lower by about 14.4%.

