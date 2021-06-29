Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics, down about 33.9% and shares of Kiromic BioPharma down about 16.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading lower by about 14.3% and Bombardier, trading lower by about 7%.

