Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BCB Bancorp, down about 5.9% and shares of Intercorp Financial Services off about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Cactus, trading lower by about 14.5% and Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading lower by about 8.9%.

