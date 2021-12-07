Tuesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index, down about 11% and shares of Microsectors Fang & Innovation down about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 0.4% and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading lower by about 0.1%.

