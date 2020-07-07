Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Transportation Services

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chicos Fas, down about 7.4% and shares of Genesco off about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by TD Holdings, trading lower by about 9.3% and Gaslog Partners, trading lower by about 7.2%.

