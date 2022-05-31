In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, down about 10% and shares of American Eagle Outfitters down about 9.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Kirklands, trading lower by about 12.5% and Purple Innovation, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.