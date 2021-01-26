Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, down about 27.5% and shares of Chicos Fas down about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by M/I Homes, trading lower by about 4.2% and Beazer Homes USA, trading lower by about 4.2%.

