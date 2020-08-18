Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Childrens Place, down about 10.9% and shares of Designer Brands down about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Kohls, trading lower by about 16.3% and Nordstrom, trading lower by about 10.8%.

    Most Popular