Tuesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, off about 24.5% and shares of Village Farms International down about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 7% and American Water Works, trading lower by about 4.5%.

