Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Triumph Group (TGI), off about 9.3% and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), trading lower by about 6% and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), trading lower by about 5.8%.

