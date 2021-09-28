Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Magnite, off about 7.1% and shares of SRAX down about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Sitime, trading lower by about 12.3% and Atomera, trading lower by about 7.3%.

