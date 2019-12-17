Markets
GRPN

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Drugs

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Groupon (GRPN), off about 9.1% and shares of Marchex (MCHX) down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), trading lower by about 57.5% and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), trading lower by about 42.6%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Drugs
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Drugs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRPN MCHX PTI ADMS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular