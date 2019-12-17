Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Groupon (GRPN), off about 9.1% and shares of Marchex (MCHX) down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), trading lower by about 57.5% and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), trading lower by about 42.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.