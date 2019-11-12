Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Diagnostics

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fluent (FLNT), off about 36.2% and shares of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) down about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO), trading lower by about 58.4% and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), trading lower by about 7.8%.

