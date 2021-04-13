Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Apparel Stores

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ZW Data Action Technologies, off about 12.9% and shares of Izea Worldwide off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Genesco, trading lower by about 5.7% and J. Jill, trading lower by about 5.1%.

