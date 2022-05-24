In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pubmatic, down about 13.7% and shares of Magnite off about 13.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 8.1% as a group, led down by Abercrombie & Fitch, trading lower by about 30.8% and Express, trading lower by about 14.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Apparel Stores

