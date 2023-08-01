Tuesday Recovery for Soy Futures

Front month soybean prices are currently back up by 4 1/4 to 9 1/4 cents. Meal is also back up by $1.50, and BO is 30 points in the black following a sharp drop to start the week. Soybeans were 3% to 4.4% lower at Monday’s close. September dropped by 62 1/2 cents to close sub-$14 for the first time since 7/14. The 50 3/4 cent loss in November futures was enough to flip the month of July’s net move negative by 11 1/2 cents. Monday’s Soymeal prices closed 2.4% lower. Front month Soybean Oil futures were 3.8% weaker with 244 to 253 point losses.

Price action on Monday felt like long liquidation and it was. CME’s preliminary open interest dropped 14,143 contracts on the big down day in soybeans. Meal and soy oil also saw declines in open interest.

There were again zero deliveries against August meal overnight. Three of the soy oil receipts were re-delivered, with JPM customers stopping. There were zero deliveries against August soybeans, with the oldest long still dated 6/16/23.

Weekly Crop Progress data had 83% of the national soybean crop blooming, up from 70% last week and 5% points ahead of the average. NASS reported 50% setting pods, from 35% last week and 47% on average. Bean conditions scored a 340 on the Brugler500 Index, down by 4 points from last week. Michigan and Wisconsin improved for the week, offset by worse conditions in KS, MN, MI, and ND.

Safras had Brazil’s 2024 soy demand at 99 MMT exports (+4 MMT), crush at 55 MMT (+1.6), and soymeal production at 42.3 MMT (+3%).

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.45 3/4, down 41 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.97 3/8, down 48 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.70 1/2, down 62 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.31 3/4, down 50 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

