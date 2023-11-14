News & Insights

Stocks

Tuesday Rally for Cotton Futures

November 14, 2023 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cotton futures closed the Tuesday session 120 to 168 points in the black leaving March futures a penny away from recovering 38.2% of the 12.6c loss from late Sep. Futures were off their highs for the day by 70 points. 

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report showed cotton harvest was 67% complete as of 11/12. That was 10% further along than last week, and compares to 63% on average. Harvest in TX was marked at 56% complete with GA at 63%. 

The Cotlook A Index for 11/13 was 25 points stronger to 89.30 cents. The Seam reported 4,200 bales were sold for an average gross price of 74.74 cents. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 78.68, up 120 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 81.15, up 168 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 81.88, up 147 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.