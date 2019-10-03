Tuesday Morning (TUES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed at $1.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home accessories retailer had gained 9.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TUES as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TUES to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $228.05 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.

TUES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +0.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TUES is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.