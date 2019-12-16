Tuesday Morning (TUES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed at $1.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the home accessories retailer had gained 15.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.

TUES will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TUES is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.23 million, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $991.99 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and -1.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TUES is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

