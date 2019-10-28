Tuesday Morning (TUES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed the most recent trading day at $1.32, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the home accessories retailer had lost 17.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.38%.

TUES will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TUES to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.05 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +28.57% and +0.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TUES is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TUES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.