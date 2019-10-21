Tuesday Morning (TUES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed at $1.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home accessories retailer had lost 16.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

TUES will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $228.05 million, up 0.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +28.57% and +0.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TUES is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.