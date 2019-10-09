Tuesday Morning (TUES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed at $1.55, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home accessories retailer had lost 6.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

TUES will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TUES to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.05 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.57% and +0.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUES is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.