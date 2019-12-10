Tuesday Morning (TUES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed the most recent trading day at $1.87, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the home accessories retailer had gained 15% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TUES as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.23 million, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $991.99 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and -1.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUES currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

