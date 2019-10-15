Tuesday Morning (TUES) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tuesday Morning (TUES) closed the most recent trading day at $1.38, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the home accessories retailer had lost 15.34% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

TUES will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TUES is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $228.05 million, up 0.33% from the prior-year quarter.

TUES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +0.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUES should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TUES currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.