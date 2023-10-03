Tuesday Losses in Soy Futures

Soybean futures fell by 0.3% to 0.4% on Tuesday. That has Nov set at as 2 ¼ cent loss for the week’s move. Soymeal futures ended with $1.70 to $4.40 losses, leaving the October contract at the lowest print since July ’22. Soybean Oil futures closed the session with 30 to 40 point losses on the day’s loss.

USDA announced a 265k MT soybean sale to China this morning.

The Strategie Grains increased Europe’s rapeseed forecast by 600k MT to 19.5 MMT.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 86% of soybeans dropping leaves as of 10/1. Harvest advanced 11% points to 23% finished. The average pace is to be 22% finished. The condition ratings improved, which is often the case after the combines roll. The Brugler500 Index rose 5 points to 339. Indiana jumped the most.

The monthly Fats and Oils report had 168.98 mbu of soybeans crushed for August. That was down from 184.8 mbu in July and was 6 mbu lighter than Aug ’22. The 22/23 soy crush totaled 2.212 bbu. Soybean oil stocks were drawn down to 1.772b lbs, from 2.166 billion in July.

USDA’s Export Inspections report showed 663k MT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 9/28. That was up from 507k MT last week and from 609k MT during the same week last year. The report showed the season to date total shipments are 1.974 MMT, up by 158k MT from last season’s starting pace.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.72 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.08 1/1, down 4 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.92, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.