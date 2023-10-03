News & Insights

Tuesday Losses in Cotton Market

October 03, 2023

Cotton prices ended Tuesday’s trading with 22 to 32 point losses. That limited the Dec contract’s weekly move to a net 28 point gain. The December contract closed 39 points off the session’s low. 

USDA had 75% of the cotton crop with open bolls as of 10/1. The harvest pace increased 5% points from last week to 18% complete. The average would be 17% complete by now. USDA more of the crop in the very poor category this week,  for a 268 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down from a 271 reading last week via sharp decreases in AL and OK. 

The Seam reported 1,826 bales were sold online for an average gross price of 81.49 cents on 10/2. The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 87.43, down 32 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 88.27, down 32 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 88.89, down 29 points

