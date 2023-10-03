Tuesday Losses in Cotton Market

Cotton prices ended Tuesday’s trading with 22 to 32 point losses. That limited the Dec contract’s weekly move to a net 28 point gain. The December contract closed 39 points off the session’s low.

USDA had 75% of the cotton crop with open bolls as of 10/1. The harvest pace increased 5% points from last week to 18% complete. The average would be 17% complete by now. USDA more of the crop in the very poor category this week, for a 268 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down from a 271 reading last week via sharp decreases in AL and OK.

The Seam reported 1,826 bales were sold online for an average gross price of 81.49 cents on 10/2. The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.43, down 32 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.27, down 32 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.89, down 29 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.