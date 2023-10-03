Tuesday Losses in Cattle Futures

Front month feeders are down by as much as 2% on $5 losses through midday. The live cattle market is down by 1.2% as well on $2.60 losses. USDA had $183-$184 as the bulk of cash business last week. The 9/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $252.21 after a 10c increase.

The Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice 46 cents lower and Select 23 cents weaker. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125,000 head on Monday. That was down 2,000 head wk/wk and 3,000 below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.425, down $2.000,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.775, down $2.575,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $190.600, down $2.575,

Cash Cattle Index was $184.000, from $183.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.750, down $4.575

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.700, down $5.000

