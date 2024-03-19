News & Insights

Tuesday Losses for Cotton Futures

March 19, 2024

Cotton is trading 40 to 200 points weaker at midday. May futures are sitting 37 points off the daily low. The weakness has the board back to net red for the week’s move so far.  

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points weaker to 98.40 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 11,320 bales were sold at an average price of 89.25 cents/lb. The updated AWP is 76.10 cents/lb for the week through Thursday. ICE certified stocks added another 1,100 bales to 27,765 as of 3/13. 

May 24 Cotton  is at 92.48, down 209 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 92.44, down 182 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 83.42, down 39 points

