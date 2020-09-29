Tuesday Is National Coffee Day

(RTTNews) - It's again that day of the year when coffee lovers celebrate their passion for the caffeinated beverage. It is National Coffee Day today in the U.S. when major food and beverage outlets across the nation promote the coffee culture with deals for coffee fans.

In the U.S., major coffee outlets such as Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Wawa, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's and Panera Bread give away free cups of coffee to consumers visiting the promoting stores on the day, September 29. They also run special offers to attract more customers to the outlets.

This year, restaurants, convenience stores and brands alike are giving away free or discounted cups or bags of coffee - Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Jack in the Box, Starbucks, Panera Bread and many more.

Dunkin' is giving a free medium hot or iced coffee at restaurants across the U.S. with any purchase. Jack in the Box is offering a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Krispy Kreme is giving everyone a free brewed coffee with no purchase required. Reward members will get one free doughnut of their choice along with the brewed coffee. The deals are valid for pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S.

One can order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage at coffee giant Starbucks and get a free drink offer loaded to one's account. At Duck Donuts, you get any size hot or iced coffee for free with a purchase.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers a free regular size coffee with any food or beverage purchase over $2. At Wawa, new and existing Wawa Rewards members will get one free any size coffee, and also. a free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Speedway.

Wendy's in select parts of the country are giving customers free hot coffee when they buy a breakfast sandwich starting Tuesday through November 4. Barnes & Noble is giving away a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the "bake case" at store cafes.

Stewart's Shops is giving away a free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon to close today, excluding coffee and cold brew refreshers. At Scooter's Coffee, you can get a free small coffee for going into a store or through the drive-thru.

Panera Bread is offering the first month of unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea free when you sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription. At Kolache Factory, customers can get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee with a coupon to be posted on its social media sites.

Huddle House is giving away a free cup of coffee with any dine-in purchase at all locations, while Sheetz is offering a free cold brew when you order through the Sheetz app. Several local coffee shops and smaller chains are also offering free coffee or discounts to the celebrate National Coffee Day.

The international coffee day is observed on October 1 every year since 2015, when International Coffee Organization (ICO) officially declared this day in Milan, Italy, to promote awareness about one of the most flavored beverages in the world and also to encourage fair trade of coffee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.