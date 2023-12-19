Tuesday Hogs Trading $1 Weaker

Midday hog prices are $0.70 to $1.22 in the red as April sits just a dime off the low for the day. The National Average Base Hog price was 88 cents stronger to $50.29. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/14 was $67.15, down by another 60 cents.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $1.03 on weaker bellies to $82.94. USDA had quoted the bellies $11.77 lower in the AM report. The Monday FI hog slaughter was estimated at 489k head compared to 462k last week and 481k during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.700, down $0.875,

April 24 Hogs are at $77.350, down $1.225

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.725, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.