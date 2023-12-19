News & Insights

Stocks

Tuesday Hogs Trading $1 Weaker

December 19, 2023 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday hog prices are $0.70 to $1.22 in the red as April sits just a dime off the low for the day. The National Average Base Hog price was 88 cents stronger to $50.29. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/14 was $67.15, down by another 60 cents. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $1.03 on weaker bellies to $82.94. USDA had quoted the bellies $11.77 lower in the AM report. The Monday FI hog slaughter was estimated at 489k head compared to 462k last week and 481k during the same week last year.  

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $70.700, down $0.875,

April 24 Hogs  are at $77.350, down $1.225

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $81.725, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.