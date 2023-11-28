News & Insights

Tuesday Gains for Hog Futures

November 28, 2023 — 01:01 pm EST

Lean hog futures are currently $0.40 to $1 in the black for a net $1.17 recovery after Thanksgiving week’s losses. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down another $1.52 to $59.40. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/22 was down another 30 cents to $73.60. 

Chinese Dalian Live Hog Prices dove almost 6% on Monday, with producers heeding a government call to reduce herd size in the face of poor profitability. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell $3.79 in the Tuesday AM quote as bellies dropped $16.60. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head for Monday. That was a 1,000 drop from last week and 5,000 head below the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $68.900, up $1.025,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $68.150, up $1.225

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $80.425, up $0.925,

