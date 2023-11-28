Tuesday Gains for Hog Futures

Lean hog futures are currently $0.40 to $1 in the black for a net $1.17 recovery after Thanksgiving week’s losses. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down another $1.52 to $59.40. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/22 was down another 30 cents to $73.60.

Chinese Dalian Live Hog Prices dove almost 6% on Monday, with producers heeding a government call to reduce herd size in the face of poor profitability.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell $3.79 in the Tuesday AM quote as bellies dropped $16.60. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head for Monday. That was a 1,000 drop from last week and 5,000 head below the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $68.900, up $1.025,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $68.150, up $1.225

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.425, up $0.925,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

