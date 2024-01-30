Tuesday Gains for Cotton Market

Tuesday’s cotton futures ended the session 17 to 52 points in the black led by March. Futures had paused their bull spreading intra-crop year on Monday and early on Tuesday, but the old-new crop spread was back to 351 points going home on Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was 130 points lower to 93.55 cents/lb on 1/29. The Seam reported 8.2k bales were sold online for an average gross price of 77.36 cents/lb on 1/29. The AWP increased by 217 points to 67.64 cents for the week. ICE certified stocks were 999 bales as of 1/26.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.78, up 52 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.06, up 49 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 86.83, up 48 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

