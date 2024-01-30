News & Insights

Tuesday Gains for Cotton Market

January 30, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Tuesday’s cotton futures ended the session 17 to 52 points in the black led by March. Futures had paused their bull spreading intra-crop year on Monday and early on Tuesday, but the old-new crop spread was back to 351 points going home on Tuesday.  

The Cotlook A Index was 130 points lower to 93.55 cents/lb on 1/29. The Seam reported 8.2k bales were sold online for an average gross price of 77.36 cents/lb on 1/29. The AWP increased by 217 points to 67.64 cents for the week. ICE certified stocks were 999 bales as of 1/26. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 84.78, up 52 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 86.06, up 49 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 86.83, up 48 points

