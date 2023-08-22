Tuesday Gains for Cotton Market

Cotton futures stayed within Monday’s range, but were up by 56 to 65 points close-to-close. March contracts remain at a discount to the Dec, widened by 2 points on Tuesday to 7 points.

The daily classings data had 18,751 bales classed in TX on 8/21.

USDA’s DSQ had 13,561 bales sold for the season. The Cotlook A Index remained at 94.10 cents/lb on 8/21. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb up by 89 points from the previous week, effective through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.36, up 65 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.29, up 63 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 84.35, up 60 points

