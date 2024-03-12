Tuesday Cotton Trade Leading to another Wide Ranged Day

May cotton has seen another wide ranged session already on Tuesday from -100 points to +71 points. Midday prices are 1 point to 24 points in the black across the front month contracts.

The Cotlook A Index retreated by 335 points back to 101.60 cents for 3/11. The Seam reported 8,510 bales sold online on 3/7 with an average gross price of 87.17 cents. The AWP was 76.88 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 21,233 bales as of 3/8.

May 24 Cotton is at 95.16, up 10 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 94.49, up 15 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 83.39, up 12 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.