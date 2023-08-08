Tuesday Cotton Starting Lower

AM prices are down by 68 to 78 points so far for a turnaround Tuesday. Front month futures were 105 to 11 points stronger on Monday. December futures faded early session gains and ended 56 points under the day session high.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report after the close had 92% of the cotton crop squaring as of 8/6. That is 1% point behind average. The report showed 63% was setting bolls matching the average. NASS found that 8% of bolls were opening as of 8/6 which is 1ppt behind the average pace. The Brugler500 Index showed crop conditions were 3 points lower for the week, to 300 and reflecting worse conditions in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 95.6 cents/lb for 8/4. The AWP for cotton increased by 45 points to 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.34, up 105 points, currently down 75 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.45, up 105 points, currently down 77 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.59, up 109 points, currently down 77 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

