Tuesday Cotton Rallying

The Tuesday cotton market looks to start the session with triple digit gains into the day trade. Dec contracts are ~20 points off the overnight high, up by 143 points. The March cotton contract closed down by 3 points, while the rest of the cotton futures were up by 13 to 26 points on Monday. Dec ’24 finished just 8 points under the high for a 25 point gain and is now a 12 point discount to spot futures.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report showed cotton harvest was 67% complete as of 11/12. That was 10% further along than last week, and compares to 63% on average. Harvest in TX was marked at 56% complete with GA at 63%.

The Weekly Cotton Market Review showed 6,165 bales were sold at spot last week, averaging 72.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 150 points stronger to 89.05 cents/lb. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 77.48, up 16 points, currently up 139 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.47, down 3 points, currently up 143 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.41, up 13 points, currently up 125 points

