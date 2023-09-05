Tuesday Beans Starting Day Trade Red

The AM soy market is lower after the long weekend. Front month bean futures are down 5 to 6 ½ cents, meal is $1/ton weaker, and soy oil is trading 80 points lower. The soybean market faded into Friday’s close, but most stayed in the black for the settle with fractional to 2 ½ cent gains across the front months. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying, up 8,571 contracts for the day. Sep beans were down 3 ¾ cents on Friday during the delivery process. November futures were at a net 18 ½ cent loss for the week. The new marketing year for soybeans started on Friday, and export sales commitments are down 24% from last year due to price rationing. Soymeal futures were the weak link on Friday, ending the session down by as much as $6/ton. The October contract closed $16.30/ton lower Fri/Fri. Soybean Oil futures rallied triple digits into the weekend, which limited the week’s move to a 15 point loss. USDA indicated the B100 cash price was 13 cents weaker for the week in MN at $5.02/gal.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed 21.5k new spec bean longs for the week that ended 8/29 in addition to 11.3k fewer shorts. That extended the group’s net long to 90,985 contracts. The commercial soybean hedgers added 26.9k new shorts, taking their net short to 153k contracts as of 8/29. CFTC reported managed money was also rolling shorts to longs in meal, with 9.8k new longs and 11k fewer shorts in play. That left the specs with a 73.8k contract net long at the settle. The spec traders went for lighter BO exposure for the week, though more shorts were closed than longs leaving the group with a 58,317 contract net long.

The NASS Fats and Oils report showed 184.8 mbu of soybeans were processed in July. That was up 5.8% from the month prior, and 1.9% above July ’22 as a new record for the month (beating ’20 by 400k bu). The season’s crush sits at 2.043 bbu, compared to 2.029 bbu last year and the 2.220 bbu full year USDA forecast. NASS had BO stocks at 2.149b lbs.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.56 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.11 1/2, down 30 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.69 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.82 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 6 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.