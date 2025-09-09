Markets
Tuesday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: MLYS, KMTS

September 09, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mineralys Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 588,235 shares of MLYS, at a cost of $25.50 each, for a total investment of $15M. So far Akkaraju is in the green, up about 46.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.40. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Akkaraju made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $8.1M shares at a cost of $13.50 each.

And also on Thursday, Raymond W. Cohen purchased $289,000 worth of Kestra Medical Technologies, purchasing 17,000 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cohen in the past twelve months. Kestra Medical Technologies is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Cohen is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.10.

