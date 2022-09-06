Markets
HUMA

Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: HUMA, DTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Humacyte's Director, Gordon M. Binder, made a $192,636 purchase of HUMA, buying 48,159 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. Binder was up about 10.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HUMA trading as high as $4.41 at last check today. Humacyte is trading down about 6.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Binder in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Somer Webb bought $184,500 worth of Solo Brands, buying 45,000 shares at a cost of $4.10 a piece. Before this latest buy, Webb made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $293,116 shares at a cost of $4.17 each. Solo Brands is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. So far Webb is in the green, up about 7.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.39.

Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: HUMA, DTC
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: HUMA, DTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUMADTC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular