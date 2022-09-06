As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Humacyte's Director, Gordon M. Binder, made a $192,636 purchase of HUMA, buying 48,159 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. Binder was up about 10.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HUMA trading as high as $4.41 at last check today. Humacyte is trading down about 6.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Binder in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Somer Webb bought $184,500 worth of Solo Brands, buying 45,000 shares at a cost of $4.10 a piece. Before this latest buy, Webb made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $293,116 shares at a cost of $4.17 each. Solo Brands is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. So far Webb is in the green, up about 7.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.39.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: HUMA, DTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.