Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, AZEK's Director, Gary E. Hendrickson, made a $501,368 purchase of AZEK, buying 27,145 shares at a cost of $18.47 a piece. Investors are able to grab AZEK at a price even lower than Hendrickson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $17.84 at last check today which is 3.4% below Hendrickson's purchase price. AZEK is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Hendrickson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $498,020 shares for a cost of $26.92 each.

And on Thursday, Director Todd J. Stein purchased $249,353 worth of Spok Holdings, purchasing 34,729 shares at a cost of $7.18 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stein bought SPOK at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.39M at an average of $7.13 per share. Spok Holdings is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AZEK, SPOK

