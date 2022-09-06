Markets
AZEK

Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AZEK, SPOK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, AZEK's Director, Gary E. Hendrickson, made a $501,368 purchase of AZEK, buying 27,145 shares at a cost of $18.47 a piece. Investors are able to grab AZEK at a price even lower than Hendrickson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $17.84 at last check today which is 3.4% below Hendrickson's purchase price. AZEK is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Hendrickson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $498,020 shares for a cost of $26.92 each.

And on Thursday, Director Todd J. Stein purchased $249,353 worth of Spok Holdings, purchasing 34,729 shares at a cost of $7.18 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stein bought SPOK at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.39M at an average of $7.13 per share. Spok Holdings is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AZEK, SPOK
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AZEK, SPOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZEKSPOK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular