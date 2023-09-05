Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alamo Group's Director, Eric Etchart, made a $88,295 buy of ALG, purchasing 500 shares at a cost of $176.59 each. Investors can bag ALG even cheaper than Etchart did, with shares changing hands as low as $167.44 in trading on Tuesday which is 5.2% under Etchart's purchase price. Alamo Group, is trading down about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Etchart in the past year.

And at Ambac Financial Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Claude Leblanc who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $13.29 each, for a total investment of $33,225. Ambac Financial Group, is trading down about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors are able to bag AMBC even cheaper than Leblanc did, with shares trading as low as $12.76 at last check today -- that's 4.0% under Leblanc's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: ALG, AMBC

