Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dynex Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Co-CEO and President Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of DX, at a cost of $12.16 each, for a total investment of $51,784. Dynex Capital is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Beeline Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joseph David Freedman who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.22 each, for a total investment of $42,193. Before this latest buy, Freedman bought BLNE at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $80,037 at an average of $1.02 per share. Beeline Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up BLNE at a price even lower than Freedman did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 12.8% under Freedman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: DX, BLNE

