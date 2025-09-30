Markets
DX

Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: DX, BLNE

September 30, 2025 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dynex Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Co-CEO and President Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of DX, at a cost of $12.16 each, for a total investment of $51,784. Dynex Capital is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Beeline Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joseph David Freedman who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.22 each, for a total investment of $42,193. Before this latest buy, Freedman bought BLNE at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $80,037 at an average of $1.02 per share. Beeline Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up BLNE at a price even lower than Freedman did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 12.8% under Freedman's purchase price.

Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: DX, BLNEVIDEO: Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: DX, BLNE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DX
BLNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.