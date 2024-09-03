As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CECO Environmental's , Richard F. Wallman, made a $287,722 purchase of CECO, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $28.77 each. Bargain hunters are able to bag CECO even cheaper than Wallman did, with the stock changing hands as low as $27.16 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.6% under Wallman's purchase price. CECO Environmental is trading down about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wallman bought CECO on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.52M at an average of $18.79 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Mark David Jenkins bought $80,694 worth of Carlyle Secured Lending, buying 4,800 shares at a cost of $16.81 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jenkins in the past twelve months. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Jenkins is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.25.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CECO, CGBD

