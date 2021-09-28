Markets
HOMB

Tuesday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, CODI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Home BancShares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of HOMB, at a cost of $23.98 each, for a total investment of $239,839. Home BancShares Inc is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Compass Diversified, there was insider buying on Friday, by Patrick A. Maciariello who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $27.51 each, for a trade totaling $137,560. This purchase marks the first one filed by Maciariello in the past twelve months. Compass Diversified is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Maciariello was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CODI trading as high as $28.75 at last check today.

Tuesday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, CODI
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, CODI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOMB CODI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular