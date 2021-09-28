Tuesday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, CODI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Home BancShares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of HOMB, at a cost of $23.98 each, for a total investment of $239,839. Home BancShares Inc is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Compass Diversified, there was insider buying on Friday, by Patrick A. Maciariello who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $27.51 each, for a trade totaling $137,560. This purchase marks the first one filed by Maciariello in the past twelve months. Compass Diversified is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Maciariello was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CODI trading as high as $28.75 at last check today.

