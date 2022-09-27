Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oil States International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, EVP, Chief Operating Officer Philip Scott Moses purchased 58,624 shares of OIS, at a cost of $3.63 each, for a total investment of $212,654. So far Moses is in the green, up about 7.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.89. Oil States International is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased $141,252 worth of Highwoods Properties, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $28.25 a piece. Highwoods Properties is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up HIW even cheaper than Klinck did, with the stock trading as low as $26.41 in trading on Tuesday which is 6.5% under Klinck's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: OIS, HIW

