Tuesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: GEL, SVRA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Genesis Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President of Genesis Alkali, Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of GEL, for a cost of $10.02 each, for a total investment of $200,400. Investors are able to pick up GEL at a price even lower than Flynn did, with the stock trading as low as $9.35 in trading on Tuesday which is 6.7% below Flynn's purchase price. Genesis Energy is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Savara, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director David A. Ramsay who bought 135,000 shares for a cost of $1.39 each, for a total investment of $187,093. Before this latest buy, Ramsay bought SVRA at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $926,626 at an average of $1.23 per share. Savara Inc is trading up about 6.6% on the day Tuesday.

