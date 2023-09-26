News & Insights

Markets
MEI

Tuesday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: MEI, MPAA

September 26, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Methode Electronics' Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, made a $506,636 purchase of MEI, buying 23,245 shares at a cost of $21.80 each. Duda was up about 8.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MEI trading as high as $23.55 at last check today. Methode Electronics is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Douglas B. Trussler purchased $374,950 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $7.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Trussler made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $350,000 shares for a cost of $7.00 each. Motorcar Parts of America is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Trussler is in the green, up about 4.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.87.

Tuesday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: MEI, MPAA

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: MEI, MPAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEI
MPAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.