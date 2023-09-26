News & Insights

Tuesday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: CURV, LGND

September 26, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Torrid Holdings' Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Mizicko, made a $299,520 purchase of CURV, buying 225,000 shares at a cost of $1.33 each. Torrid Holdings is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Todd C. Davis purchased $237,529 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $59.38 a piece. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Davis is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $61.44.

