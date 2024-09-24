Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, CEO Barry Sloane purchased $471,560 worth of NewtekOne, purchasing 40,134 shares at a cost of $11.75 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sloane purchased NEWT at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $457,930 at an average of $13.13 per share. NewtekOne is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Sloane is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.11.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: NEWT

