News & Insights

Markets
NEWT

Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: NEWT

September 24, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, CEO Barry Sloane purchased $471,560 worth of NewtekOne, purchasing 40,134 shares at a cost of $11.75 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sloane purchased NEWT at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $457,930 at an average of $13.13 per share. NewtekOne is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Sloane is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.11.

Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: NEWTVIDEO: Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: NEWT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEWT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.