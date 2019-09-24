Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: VBIV, DDOG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At VBI Vaccines (VBIV), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Steven Gillis purchased 10,000,000 shares of VBIV, at a cost of $0.50 each, for a total investment of $5M. So far Gillis is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.54. VBI Vaccines is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Datadog (DDOG), there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Revenue Officer Dan Fougere who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $27.00 each, for a total investment of $405,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fougere in the past year. Datadog is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Fougere is in the green, up about 37.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.12.

